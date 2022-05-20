Dortmund sacks coach Rose after single season

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Rose left Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the 2020-2021 campaign to take up his role at Dortmund.

Yet he has lasted only 12 months at the club despite finishing the season as Bayern Munich's nearest challenger in the Bundesliga.

BVB was eight points off the pace in second, with any hopes of a dramatic title chase ended by a 3-1 defeat at Bayern in April.

It is now 10 years since Dortmund last won the championship, under now-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, while Rose also failed to deliver success in Germany's domestic cup competitions.

Dortmund finished the season without a trophy and endured a dismal European campaign.

Rose's side could not advance from a seemingly kind UEFA Champions League group, losing 4-0 away to Ajax before dropping into the UEFA Europa League and suffering further humiliation.

Eventual finalist Rangers won 4-2 in Dortmund en route to a 6-4 aggregate success before losing the final to Dortmund's Bundesliga rival Eintracht Frankfurt.

Rose was without talismanic forward Erling Haaland for that tie, although the next BVB coach will also have to come to terms with his imminent departure for Manchester City.

Dortmund has at least made positive early transfer moves in terms of incomings, securely deals for Germany internationals Niklas Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi.

Rose's exit was confirmed in a short statement on Twitter on Friday, which read: "BVB and coach Marco Rose end their relationship.

Borussia Dortmund und Trainer Marco Rose beenden ihre Zusammenarbeit.



"After an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, [CEO Hans-Joachim] Watzke, [departing sporting director Michael] Zorc, [incoming sporting director Sebastian] Kehl and [consultant Matthias] Sammer, the club has decided to move forward and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity."