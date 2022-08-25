Dortmund determined to keep Barca target Meunier

The Belgium international has reportedly become frustrated with a lack of opportunities under Edin Terzic, and he was said to have expressed a wish to leave following Dortmund's 3-2 weekend defeat to Werder Bremen – where they capitulated after leading 2-0 heading into the closing stages.

Meunier denied that was the case, but suggestions of a potential swap with Barcelona involving Sergino Dest quickly emerged, while Manchester United have also been credited with a possible interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain defender.

Speaking ahead of Dortmund's Bundesliga clash against Hertha Berlin, however, Kehl played down the chance of Meunier leaving ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

"The transfer window is still open until next week, but we have no intention of selling Thomas Meunier," Kehl said.

"There will be another wild ride from Monday onwards. But I refer that overall to the market. Currently it is absolutely not our plan to sell him."

Kehl also addressed early criticism directed at new signing Anthony Modeste, asking for the forward to be given more time to settle.

"Tony Modeste has been with Borussia Dortmund for a fortnight. It's a change for him," Kehl said.

"In the end, he will be measured by goals, we know that. But I would ask for a little patience and that he not be dubbed a 'flop transfer'."