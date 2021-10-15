Dortmund boss Rose optimistic for Haaland return

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Haaland has missed three consecutive league games because of a thigh injury as Dortmund prepares for Sunday's (AEDT) Bundesliga clash with Mainz, while he was also absent for Norway during the international break.

As Haaland nears a comeback, Rose told reporters: "One by one, the boys are coming back. As a matter of fact, we don’t have [exact] comeback dates for certain players.

"Erling is in a sort of integrative training. We will see how the situation will be on Saturday. We will try everything and Erling wants to play so bad. But time is running thin.

"Our game changes substantially when Erling is not with us, that's for sure. But we could already win a [UEFA] Champions League game and a Bundesliga game without him. So we were capable of compensating for his absence. Still, it is very important that he comes back because he gives us a lot. Especially goals, they are very important.

"We will see how it will be on the weekend. We won't complain; we will be happy with whatever is possible. If Erling is not ready to start on the pitch, he will start on the bench. That's not an issue. For him, it is about the fact that he wants to help the team and enter the pitch.

"For Saturday [Sunday AEDT], we will see what is possible. When he can start, he will start. We would be happy about that. If [he's not feeling fit] enough yet but he is feeling well for a few minutes, we will have him on the bench. If he can't play at all, we'll leave him out. This should not be an issue here."

Haaland has scored 68 goals in 67 appearances for Dortmund since arriving from Salzburg in January 2020.

The in-demand Dortmund star opened the season by scoring 11 goals across seven games in all competitions.

Dortmund is third in the Bundesliga standings, a point behind defending champion Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Rose's Dortmund has won each of its past eight Bundesliga matches at Signal-Iduna-Park, scoring at least twice in each. The club last celebrated more consecutive league victories at home in 1994 under Ottmar Hitzfeld (12, which is a club record).

If his side beats Mainz, Rose would become the first Dortmund coach ever to win each of his first five Bundesliga home games in charge of the team.