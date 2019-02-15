Classy Coman shines in Bayern comeback

Augsburg ended Niko Kovac's run of seven straight wins in all competitions at the start of his Bayern reign and they again gave his side a headache, opening the scoring in the first minute at WWK Arena on Friday..

But a brilliant individual performance from Coman, who twice scored first-half equalisers before setting up David Alaba for the winner after the interval, ensured Bayern goes to Liverpool for the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on the back of an exhilarating victory.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was back in goal after missing three games with a thumb injury but he conceded after just 13 seconds, Leon Goretzka turning a Philipp Max cross into his own net.

Joshua Kimmich's 10th Bundesliga assist of the season helped Bayern get back on level terms, with Coman's smart low volley providing the finishing touch.

But Augsburg retook the lead in the 23rd minute as Max raided down the left wing again, his cross taking a couple of deflections on its way through to Ji Dong-won, who smashed home.

Robert Lewandowski hit the crossbar with a header from another Kimmich cross but it was Coman who levelled again on the stroke of half-time, drilling through Gregor Kobel's legs.

And within seven minutes of the restart Bayern led, Coman adding an assist to his brace by setting up Alaba for a thumping finish that beat Kobel at his near post.

Reece Oxford missed a great headed chance from yet another Max centre and Kobel denied Coman his hat-trick before a late injury scare for the winger, but Bayern held on for three vital points in the increasingly close title race.