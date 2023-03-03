Choupo-Moting lands new Bayern deal

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 33-year-old has excelled this season, scoring 15 goals in 24 matches to stand as the team's joint-top scorer alongside Jamal Musiala.

Cameroon international Choupo-Moting's reward is another year in Munich, with his fresh deal due to expire in June 2024.

"I'm super happy to be staying longer and continuing to have lots of fun with the club. I feel very much at home here," he said.

"My family also feel at home in Munich. That's a very important point for me. I'm obviously pleased I can help the team so much. I get on really well with the guys, we work hard on our goals.

"The competition is big, but when you want to be among the best, that's part of it. It's the only way you can win lots of titles. And we've still got big plans.

"The whole package is right at Bayern. There's no reason to change anything."

Choupo-Moting joined Bayern in October 2020 as a free agent after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bavarian side sits top of the Bundesliga alongside Borussia Dortmund in a fierce fight for the title, with just five points separating the leaders and fifth-placed Freiburg.