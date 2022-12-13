BVB chief labels Reyna reports 'incomprehensible'

Gregg Berhalter's young USA side suffered a last-16 exit against the Netherlands after finishing second in Group B at the tournament, with Reyna playing a limited role.

The attacking midfielder featured for a total of just 51 minutes in Qatar, and reports have since suggested the USA almost sent him home due to a lack of commitment in training.

Reyna labelled such reports "highly fictionalised" in a social media post on Monday, expressing disappointment that any dispute with Berhalter or his staff had been made public.

The 20-year-old has the backing of his club, with former BVB midfielder Kehl saying any questions over his professionalism are unjust.

"The contents of the reporting on Gio Reyna have surprised us a lot in the last few days," Kehl said.

"He's had a really difficult time with multiple injuries. We've known the boy for many years, even though he's only 20.

"We see him as a good guy who works professionally and is a valued team-mate in the dressing room.

"After a few days in Qatar, that this is now being fundamentally questioned is incomprehensible for us at BVB and does not do justice to Gio Reyna."

Having missed most of the 2021-2022 campaign through injury, Reyna has also struggled for fitness this term, managing three Bundesliga starts and playing just 363 minutes in the competition.