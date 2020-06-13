Burki agrees new Dortmund deal

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Linked to Chelsea recently, Burki has confirmed he will commit to Dortmund after reaching an agreement over an extension to his deal.

The 29-year-old revealed the news after this weekend's 1-0 win at Fortuna Dusseldorf, which came thanks to Erling Haaland's stoppage-time header.

⚽️💥 It's that man again!! @ErlingHaaland came off the bench for @BVB and rose to the challenge as he headed home this late winner that was so exciting, coach Lucien Favre injured himself celebrating 😅 All the highlights are here ▶️ https://t.co/rw4PWhoWcK #Bundesliga | #F95BVB pic.twitter.com/YfMObMQpjS — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) June 13, 2020

Burki, currently under contract until the end of the 2020-2021 season, said he hoped to complete formalities after negotiations led to a fresh agreement, and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that would happen within days.

"I'm delighted and hope we can get together in the next week to get everything sewn up," Burki said.

"I feel very comfortable here, I've been through a lot with BVB over the years and always felt the love of the club."

The Switzerland shot-stopper will get his wish, Zorc confirmed, indicating Dortmund is eager to tie down the player it signed from Freiburg five years ago.

Zorc said: “We have finally agreed and will also sign the contract in the next few days. I am very happy about the fact we have Roman in the team for more years to come."