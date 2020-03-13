Bundesliga fixtures postponed because of COVID-19

The continued spread of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the football and sporting calendar, with the top two leagues in Germany among many to be affected.

This weekend's Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga fixtures, including Bayern Munich's trip to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (AEDT), had been set to go ahead as planned behind closed doors.

However, Hannover's clash with Dynamo Dresden was cancelled after two players tested positive for the virus.

The executive committee of the league (DFL) had said it would postpone all other fixtures after this weekend until early April, but decided postponing from this weekend was more appropriate.

It hopes to conclude the campaign in the next few months should things calm on the virus front.

"The goal is still to end the season by the summer — from a sporting point of view, but especially because premature ending of the season could have existential consequences for some clubs," a statement read.