Bundesliga fixtures announced for new season

That match gets the campaign under way on Friday, 16 August, and was announced when the new season's fixtures were released on Saturday (AEST).

The champion heads to Schalke on the second weekend before returning to Allianz Arena to face Mainz.

Borussia Dortmund, which faded badly in the second half of last term, could field new signings Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in its first outing at home to Augsburg.

Lucien Favre's side then meets two promoted sides in Cologne and Union Berlin. Union Berlin's top-flight debut begins with a visit from Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig.

Leipzig's other early opponents include UEFA Europa League semi-finalist Eintracht Frankfurt and a team that narrowly missed out on the Bundesliga top four in 2018-2019, Borussia Monchengladbach.

Dortmund kept the title race alive until the final day last season and will view its two Der Klassiker dates against Bayern as crucial to mounting another challenge.

The initial encounter takes place in Bavaria between 8 and 10 November, with the reverse fixture scheduled for between 3 and 6 April.

Before then, on the last weekend in October, comes the first Ruhr derby as Dortmund looks to atone for its costly April loss to close rival Schalke.

Other opening weekend fixtures see Bayer Leverkusen entertain promoted Paderborn, with Werder Bremen welcoming Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner goes to Gladbach for his first Bundesliga match in charge of Schalke.

Bundesliga 2019-2020 opening round:

Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Paderborn

Borussia Monchengladbach v Schalke

Wolfsburg v Cologne

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim

Werder Bremen v Fortuna Dusseldorf

Freiburg v Mainz

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig