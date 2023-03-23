Bayern to sack Nagelsmann with Tuchel to take over

With Bayern through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and chasing another Bundesliga title, the move comes as a surprise.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported a deal has been reached for the Bundesliga giant to name Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

🚨 Exclusive news confirmed: Thomas Tuchel becomes new FC Bayern head coach, full agreement in place. He has already accepted the job. #FCBayern



Contract agreed, documents are being prepared tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFnOSwoU1m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Julian Nagelsmann has been sacked by Bayern Munich and will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel, according to widespread reports.

Rumours of the surprise decision began to circulate on Thursday.

Fabrizio Romano suggested Bayern were considering a change of head coach, and things escalated quickly from there.

Within a couple of hours, a host of German publications claimed Bayern had made their move and sacked the 35-year-old.

The reports came out of the blue, with the highly-rated Nagelsmann guiding Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season and to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this term, with Manchester City awaiting them in that competition.

Bayern went into the international window second in the Bundesliga, a point behind rivals Borussia Dortmund ahead of their meeting in Der Klassiker on April 1.

Club chiefs Herbert Hainer and Hasan Salihamidzic insisted as recently as late February that Nagelsmann was seen as a "long-term project" by Bayern.

Now, however, it would appear former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel is set to take over after apparently reaching an agreement with Die Roten.