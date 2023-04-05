Bayern targeting new striker after DFB-Pokal misery

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in its quarter-final fixture through Dayot Upamecano but was pegged back by Nicolas Hoefler's strike, before Lucas Hoeler's 95-minute penalty sent the Bundesliga leader crashing out.

Bayern will now miss out on the final of the competition for the third successive season, and Salihamidzic was adamant signing a new striker will be necessary for the club to move forward next season.

"Of course we will sit down and see what we need to do in the transfer market," he said after the game.

"But the games show: To go into the new season with just Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel, Thomas Muller and Sadio Mane would be negligent.

"In all likelihood, there will be a new striker. Whether it's Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen or Randal Kolo Muani, the coming weeks will show."

Bayern remains top of the Bundesliga and are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but it has struggled to replace the output of the talismanic Robert Lewandowski since his departure to Barcelona at the end of last season.

The Poland international scored 110 goals in just 94 league games in his last three seasons at Bayern as the club won three consecutive Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Choupo-Moting has led the line in Lewandowski's absence this season but has scored just 10 league goals.

Despite the disappointing result against Freiburg, Salihamidzic remained positive about Tuchel's appointment and refused to lay the blame for the defeat at the door of the new boss.

"It is bitter for all of us, but it has nothing to do with the coach," Salihamidzic said.

"It's a process. He makes a very good impression and is doing a very good job. Today was bitter for all of us, but we will continue on Saturday."