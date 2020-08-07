Bayern set to face Schalke in Bundesliga opener

Every Bundesliga match live, only on beIN SPORTS. 2-Week Free Trial.
Hansi Flick's side are slated to kick off the defence of their title against Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, 19 September (AEST).
However, if Bayern reaches the final of the Champions League - scheduled for 23 August - its meeting with Schalke will take place on 22 September (AEST|).
The new season would then start with Borussia Dortmund taking on Borussia Monchengladbach.
Bayern and Dortmund's first meeting of the season will take place in the DFL-Supercup at the Allianz Arena on 1 October (AEST).
A Bundesliga Klassiker will unfold at Signal Iduna Park on matchday seven, which runs from November 6-8. The return league match will be staged between March 5-8.
Matchday 32 could prove key in a potential title race, with Bayern entertaining Gladbach and Dortmund at home to RB Leipzig.
Bayern will conclude their top-flight campaign at home to Bavarian rival Augsburg on 23 May (AEST), while Dortmund will entertain Bayer Leverkusen.