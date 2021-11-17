Bayern Munich's Stanisic tests positive for COVID

The Bundesliga champion on Thursday confirmed Stanisic, who is fully vaccinated, is isolating at home but feels "fine".

Stanisic came on as a substitute in Croatia's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Russia on Monday.

ℹ️ Josip #Stanišić has tested positive for Coronavirus. The #FCBayern defender is fully vaccinated and is feeling fine. He will now isolate at home. pic.twitter.com/wXIJ0LfBDx — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 17, 2021

It has been reported that another two Bayern employees have returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Stanisic's team-mate Niklas Sule withdrew from the Germany squad to face Liechtenstein and Armenia after he tested positive for the virus.

Joshua Kimmich, who has publicly confirmed he has not yet received either dose of his vaccine, was forced into isolation along with Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala due to being in close contact with Sule.

The Bavarian giant returned to Bundesliga action with a trip to Augsburg on Saturday.