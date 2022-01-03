Bayern Munich pair tests positive for COVID-19

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

A club statement revealed that the pair has entered isolation and both players are well.

They will miss Bayern's Bundesliga clash with Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday (AEDT), the champion's first match after the mid-season break.

France international Hernandez has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, while teenager Nianzou has featured in 13 games, although just four of those have been starts.

Bayern also revealed that Leroy Sane, Dayot Upamecano and Josip Stanisic returned inconclusive results.

Julian Nagelsmann's side resumes Bundesliga action with a nine-point advantage over second-placed Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.