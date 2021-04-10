Bayern hit by late leveller and more injuries

MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Hansi Flick named a much-changed team for the Bundesliga game sandwiched between the two-legged quarter-final tie with PSG, and it appeared as though one of the fresh faces would prove decisive when Musiala, who later went off injured, slotted home after 68 minutes.

Yet Bayern, which also lost Kingsley Coman to injury, was punished for sloppy defending late on when Marcus Ingvartsen bundled in from close range, with help from the unfortunate Josip Stanisic.

While ending a six-match winning run in the Bundesliga, the result also sees Bayern's lead at the top cut to five points, with RB Leipzig defeating Werder Bremen.

Musiala was heavily involved in the opening exchanges, lashing just wide moments after Luthe had prevented a deflection looping in.

Union should have gone ahead in the 23rd minute, but Marius Bulter headed straight at Manuel Neuer from six yards out.

Coman suffered an innocuous leg injury and was replaced by Leroy Sane at half-time, though the winger proved ineffective as Union continued to frustrate its host.

Just one of two Bayern players to have previously scored in the Bundesliga against Union, Benjamin Pavard was brought on in the 66th minute, and he swiftly made an impact.

Pavard's cross caused havoc for Union's defence, with Thomas Muller prodding the loose ball into Musiala, who rounded a clutch of defenders before calmly rolling in his fourth Bundesliga goal.

In a potentially worrying turn after Coman's earlier problem, Musiala succumbed to a knock soon after, before Union struck back in the 85th minute.

Mere seconds after Christian Gentner had headed over, Robert Andrich squared for substitute Ingvartsen, who appeared to nudge the ball onto Stanisic and into the back of the net to snatch a point.

Bayern, already with a pack treatment room, will be concerned about the latest knocks as it looks ahead to the match with PSG it simply must win.