Bayern faces Gladbach in Bundesliga opener

The opener at Borussia Park, which will also be the first league match of coaches Adi Hutter and Julian Nagelsmann for their new clubs.

It will be the 107th time that the two clubs have played each other since the Bundesliga was founded.

Champion Bayern Munich maintains the traditional right to raise the curtain on the new campaign, although new coach Nagelsmann will have to wait a week longer before taking his pew at Allianz Arena as the record champion instead travels to Gladbach.

The opening weekend also sees mouth-watering matches in Dortmund, where former Gladbach coach Marco Rose's first challenge comes with Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt.

In the capital, Union Berlin will look to build on its remarkable 2020-2021 campaign which culminated in qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League with the visit of Bayer Leverkusen.

Promoted Bochum and Greuther Furth both begin their Bundesliga campaigns on the road at Wolfsburg and VfB Stuttgart respectively, while Jesse Marsch's first fixture at the helm of RB Leipzig will come at Mainz.

The 2021 Supercup between the Bundesliga champion Bayern and DFB Cup winner Borussia Dortmund will be held at Signal Iduna Park on 18 August (AEST), straight after the first round of Bundesliga matches, with Matchday 2 taking place on the weekend of 20-23 August, including Leverkusen's derby clash with Gladbach, FC Koln's trip to Munich and Leipzig's first home game of the season against Stuttgart.

Before the Bundesliga pauses for its winter break on 20 December (AEST), there will be three international breaks: the first coming after Matchday 3, the second after Matchday 7 and the third between Matchdays 11 and 12.

After a three-week winter break, Matchday 18 gets underway on 7 January 2022, with the season coming to its conclusion on 14 May, followed a week later by the DFB Cup final in Berlin and the play-off between the Bundesliga’s 16th-placed team and the side third in Bundesliga 2 on 20 and 24 May (AEST).

Click here for the full fixture list.