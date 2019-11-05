Bayern defender Boateng cops two-match ban

Former Germany centre-back Boateng was dismissed in the ninth minute of the Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena after referee Markus Schmidt consulted VAR over his trip on Goncalo Paciencia as the last man.

The DFB confirmed the suspension will not be appealed, meaning the 31-year-old will miss Bayern's home clash with Borussia Dortmund on Sunday (AEDT) and the trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf after the international break.

Bayern's defeat to Frankfurt was its heaviest Bundesliga loss since going down 5-1 to Wolfsburg in April 2009 and cost head coach Niko Kovac his job.

Interim boss Hansi Flick, who will be assisted by Hermann Gerland, will find himself significantly shorthanded in defence for his first league matches, with Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez long-term absentees.

Jose Mourinho, Massimiliano Allegri and Erik ten Hag have all been touted as permanent successors to Kovac, though the Ajax boss on Monday confirmed he will not leave the Eredivisie side before the end of the season.