Bayern deal for Kane would be gaga: Hoeness

Another trophy-less season for Tottenham Hotspur has again prompted discussion over Kane's future.

Bayern is one of a select few clubs seemingly capable of signing a player of that calibre, able to both pay the fee and wages and assure the striker of the potential to win silverware.

But honorary president Hoeness has suggested the idea of splashing out on Kane would be "completely gaga".

Hoeness appeared to hint at that sentiment once more in an interview with Sky Sports, although he also explained how Bayern could yet bid for Kane.

"It doesn't go over my desk," Hoeness said. "I'm one of nine members of the supervisory board who have a say in the executive committee when it comes to large expenses of over €25 million [$40.4 million].

"I've expressed my personal private opinion here. I can imagine that the day is coming a player would go to Bayern and can cost around €100 million [$161.6 million], but I gave my opinion specifically on the Kane case.

"He's almost 30 years old and last year Tottenham rejected Manchester City's €160 million [$258.5 million] offer."

Asked what role he might have in any discussions around Kane, Hoeness replied: "I would give my private opinion.

"I'm one of nine, and if the other eight say he's going to be bought, then he's going to be bought. That's how it is in a democracy."

Bayern's record transfer remains their €80 million ($129.3 million) signing of Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019.