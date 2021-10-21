Bayern boss Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID

Nagelsmann was absent due to 'flu-like symptoms' as Bayern beat Benfica 4-0 in Portugal on Thursday (AEDT), maintaining its flawless Champions League group-stage record so far this season, with assistant manager Dino Toppmoller standing in.

The Bavarian giant has won each of its first three games in the competition, scoring 12 times and not conceding a single goal to sit five points clear at the top of Group E.

Julian Nagelsmann has tested positive for Coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated. He will fly back to Munich separately from the team in a medical plane and isolate back there. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 21, 2021

The club confirmed on Friday morning that the 34-year-old, despite being fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the virus and will return to Munich separately instead of with the rest of the squad before isolating at his home.

As a result, Nagelsmann will miss Bayern's next league game at home against Hoffenheim on October 23, with Toppmoller set to continue filling in.

Bayern is one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, winning six and losing just one of its first eight games as they seek a 10th consecutive league title.