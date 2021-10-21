Aussies Abroad
Bayern boss Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID

Julian Nagelsmann missed Bayern Munich's 4-0 win over Benfica and the club has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nagelsmann was absent due to 'flu-like symptoms' as Bayern beat Benfica 4-0 in Portugal on Thursday (AEDT), maintaining its flawless Champions League group-stage record so far this season, with assistant manager Dino Toppmoller standing in.

The Bavarian giant has won each of its first three games in the competition, scoring 12 times and not conceding a single goal to sit five points clear at the top of Group E.

The club confirmed on Friday morning that the 34-year-old, despite being fully vaccinated, had tested positive for the virus and will return to Munich separately instead of with the rest of the squad before isolating at his home.

As a result, Nagelsmann will miss Bayern's next league game at home against Hoffenheim on October 23, with Toppmoller set to continue filling in.

Bayern is one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga, winning six and losing just one of its first eight games as they seek a 10th consecutive league title.

