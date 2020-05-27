Bayern boss Flick hails Sancho amid transfer talk

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Sancho came off the bench as Dortmund suffered a 1-0 Der Klassiker loss on Wednesday (AEST) in a huge blow to their title chances.

The 20-year-old England international has been linked with a move away amid reports Bayern and several Premier League giants are interested.

Flick was asked about Sancho after Bayern's win and was full of praise for the attacker's quality.

"I don't like to talk about players who are under contract to other clubs," he said.

"I can say that Jadon Sancho has a high quality but in the end he also does Borussia Dortmund very, very well."

Flick said: "He is a great talent and has enormous qualities. That's why you simply have to acknowledge that Dortmund has a very good player there."

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 26 Bundesliga games this season.