10,000 fans to attend Dortmund's season opener

Bundesliga clubs have reportedly been given the green light for fans to return to stadiums for the start of the 2020-2021 season in Germany amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019-2020 campaign resumed behind closed doors in May due to COVID-19, which forced the league to be postponed in March.

But with the new Bundesliga season scheduled to kick off on Friday, a trial is set to take place – up to 20 per cent of stadium capacity can be used, while strict hygiene requirements will be imposed, and alcohol banned.

Away fans will not be allowed to attend, though a game would be forced back behind closed doors if the infection rate in the home city is too high over a seven-day period.

Dortmund on Wednesday announced that a small crowd will be in attendance for Sunday's (AEST) showdown against Gladbach at Signal Iduna Park, where only Dortmund or North Rhine-Westphalia residents will be granted access.

"The Bundesliga teams, but also the clubs and associations of other sports, can be very happy today, and we definitely have this feeling at BVB," said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke in a statement.

"I would like to thank everyone in politics who contributed to today's decision in the past few weeks. At the same time, I feel a great obligation that we as clubs, together with the fans involved, will handle this probationary period extremely responsibly in the coming weeks. The now approved partial re-admission of viewers is in any case a very important step for all football fans in Germany. "

Last season saw Dortmund finish second to rival Bayern Munich, while Gladbach secured a top-four spot as it qualified for the Champions League.