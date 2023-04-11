Top 5 goals from matchday 27 in 2 Bundesliga April 11, 2023 06:31 4:30 min There were some delicious goals in the German second-division over the weekend, and here are FIVE of the very best! WATCH 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & CONNECT Highlights Football Bundesliga 2 -Latest Videos 4:04 min Griffiths howler saves QPR 4:30 min Top 5 goals from matchday 27 in 2 Bundesliga 4:29 min Huddersfield and Blackburn all square in thriller 4:51 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Ross County 4:48 min SPFL: Motherwell v Livingston 5:29 min SPFL: Dundee United v Hibernian 4:27 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock 4:42 min SPFL: Hearts v St Mirren 5:56 min Boro's slump continues with Bristol draw 4:07 min Promotion-bound Burnley blunts 10-man Blades