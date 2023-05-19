After going behind to a 28th-minute penalty, the visitors took control, scoring with all four of their shots on target, starting with a Dapo Afolayan equaliser on 39 minutes.

Hauke Wahl put through his own net not long after the restart to put Pauli in front, before Lukas Daschner and Leart Paqarada made it 4-1 with 16 minutes remaining.

Marco Komenda pulled one back on 78 minutes and when Afolayan was sent off with three minutes remaining, the nerves began to fray for Pauli.

A Fabian Reese strike in the third minute of stoppage-time made for a frantic finale, but Pauli held on to move into fourth spot, three points behind Hamburger SV in third but having played a game more and behind on goal-difference by seven.

However, with one game remaining for St Pauli and two for Hamburg, it would be a minor miracle if Irvine's side was to leapfrong its local rival on the final matchday next weekend to claim a chance of promotion via a play-off.