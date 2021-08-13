One of the most passionate and fiercely contested rivalries in European football more than lived up to its billing right from the kick-off.

St. Pauli, hoe of Australia's Jackson Irvine, was the better side for the most of the opening 45 minutes and almost took the lead through Makienok, who hit the post midway through the half, before steering a header narrowly wide.

New signing Marcel Hartel then went close with an effort from range before the hosts took a deserved lead through Finn Becker, who finished from close range after a brilliant team move. However, Hamburg hit back just before the break – with only its shot on target of the half – when Sonny Kittel tapped into an empty net from Bakery Jatta’s pass.

Hamburg emerged from the break with its tails up, but the pendulum swung back the way of Pauli before the hour.

Becker threaded an eye-of-the-needle pass out to the left-hand side, where Makienok went on the outside of Jonas David, before firing under Daniel Heuer Fernandes. Makienok was at it again two minutes later, collecting from Jakov Medic and making no mistake with his finish.

Despite the best efforts of Pauli goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, Robert Glatzel reduced the arrears when he applied the finishing touch to Sebastian Schonlau's inviting cross.

However, buoyed on by almost 10,000 home fans, the Kiezkicker dug in to extend its unbeaten start and move temporarily to the top of the 2. Bundesliga table.