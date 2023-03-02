Jackson Irvine's top goals in February March 2, 2023 23:06 0:42 min Socceroos star Jackson Irvine continued his impressive form for St Pauli with some decisive goals last month, check out the pick from the bunch. WATCH Irvine light up the 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football St Pauli Jackson Irvine 2. Bundesliga -Latest Videos 0:42 min Jackson Irvine's top goals in February 3:07 min Djokovic downs Hurkacz to reach Dubai semi-finals 2:24 min EPL CEO waiting to judge Chelsea on spending spree 1:42 min LaLiga chief frustrated by slow City investigation 4:05 min Title-chasing Osimhen puts England dream on ice 4:50 min Hulk helps fire Mineiro into Copa Lib 1:04 min Socceroos to play Ecuador in Sydney and Melbourne 4:35 min Huracan navigates Boston River to progress in Copa 4:30 min Nantes edges Lens in Cup thriller 1:30 min Premier League: Arsenal v Everton