The convincing win over the second-tier leader boosted St. Pauli's own promotion hopes and the ambitions of Australia midfielders Irvine and Connor Metcalfe to be playing top-flight football next season.

St. Pauli moved up to fourth with three rounds of matches to play, and now sits four points adrift of third-placed Hamburg, which occupies the the play-off/promotion berth.