The win keeps Hamburger SV's hopes of promotion very much alive as it moved into second place ahead of FC Heidenheim, but it could drop back to third if FCH manages to beat Holstein Kiel in their encounter on Sunday.

Irvine's goal came in the 79th minute as he attacked a corner and headed home brilliantly to make it 4-3, moments after Jakov Medic had put through his own net to give the home side some breathing space after Elias Saad had pegged it back to 3-2 on 71 minutes.

But it was not to be for the visitors, and Hamburger exacted sweet revenge for the 3-0 defeat it suffered in the reverse fixture in October 2022, in the process leaving St Pauli further adrift from its dream of promotion with a second straight defeat after a run of 10 games unbeaten had pulled it into the race for top flight football.