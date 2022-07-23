WATCH 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Just when it seemed the hosts had pulled off a come-from-behind victory with goals from Sebastian Kerk and Derrick Kohn, the Australian reacted quickest toi head home in the fifth minute of additional time to keep Pauli unbeaten for the new season.

After losing out to a last minute goal against Kaiserslautern last week, Irvine's late leveller would have done little to cheer Hannover, despite it fighting back from an early goal to a Johannes Eggestein inside the box.

The Kiezkicker picked up maximum points in their opening encounter against Nuremberg, thanks in part to another header from Irvine, but they didn't have things all their own way at Niedersachsenstadion.

The visitors conceded a penalty after Adam Dzwigala was ruled to have handled Kerk's cross in the area, and it was Kerk who made no mistake from the spot to level matters before the break.

Timo Schultz's Pauli side went close to retaking the lead when Eggestein slid in to connect with a ball from the left, but Julian Borner was able to divert it wide.

Hannover made Pauli pay for that miss, netting in the 71st minute through Kohn with a first-time finish past Dennis Smarsch.

Kohn hit the woodwork with a spectacular free kick late on, but as the clock ran down, Pauli skipper Leart Paqarada sent one last hopeful set piece into the Hannover box, and Irvine made the most of a scramble, sharply getting his head to the ball to nod home and rescue a point for the visitors.