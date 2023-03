WATCH the 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Socceroos star slid a pass to Manolis Saliakas, who finished expertly in the 13th minute to get the home side back on level terms having gone behind in the sixth minute.

The Hamburg-based club was given a helping hand when Gideon Jung was sent off just before the break, and St Pauli took full advantage, Oladapo Afolayan scoring the winner on 55 minutes to extend his side's unbeaten run to eight games.