Hamburg remains third after draw wirh Paderborn May 5, 2023 21:43 4:34 min With just a handful of games remaining in the 2. Bundesliga, promotion hopefuls Hamburger SV and Paderborn played out a 2-2 draw that did little to help either sides chances. WATCH the 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Football Paderborn Hamburger SV 2. Bundesliga