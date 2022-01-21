Derby delight for Hamburg January 21, 2022 21:35 5:07 min Hamburg moved to third in the 2. Bundesliga with a 2-1 derby win over league-leading city rival St Pauli. Highlights Hamburg Football St Pauli 2. Bundesliga -Latest Videos 5:07 min Derby delight for Hamburg 1:31 min Ruthless Kerr supasses Cahill in Matildas rout 1:30 min Barty had no expectations of Osaka meeting 1:30 min Defending champion Osaka stunned by Anismova 1:28 min Berrettini heaps praise on Alcaraz 1:30 min Barty brushes past Giorgi to reach last 16 0:48 min Arteta bemoans another red card in Liverpool loss 1:05 min Medvedev critical of crowd antics against Kyrgios 6:06 min Klopp hails 'world class' two goal hero Jota 6:06 min Jota double fires Liverpool into Carabao Cup final