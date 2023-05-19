WATCH the 2. Bundesliga LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day trial

After several wobbles from the top of the 2. Bundesliga table, including stumbles at St Pauli and a 2-1 defeat to Hannover last week, Philipp Tietz scored the only goal of the game to secure the three points required for the boost into the top tier.

Darmstadt's 12-goal top scorer this season was on hand to lash home in the 36th minute after Magdeburg failed to deal with a cross.

Darmstadt had won all five of its competitive games against Magdeburg coming into the match, the this sixth victory proved to be the one that got its promotion party started.

The Lilies have recorded a league-high 20 wins and conceded a division-low 29 goals in the 2022-2023 season. It's the first time the side has been promoted to the Bundesliga since 2016-2017.