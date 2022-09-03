Aussie ace Metcalfe rescues point for St. Pauli September 4, 2022 00:12 5:02 min In a tale of the Aussies, Socceroos star Jackson Irvine conceded an own-goal, and his blushes were spared by countryman and St. Pauli team-mate Connor Metcalfe in a 2-2 draw against Greuther Furth. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Football St Pauli 2. Bundesliga Greuther Furth -Latest Videos 4:40 min Ross County v Aberdeen 5:26 min Hibernian v Kilmarnock 5:37 min FC Nantes v PSG 4:04 min Fiorentina v Juventus 6:18 min AC Milan v Inter Milan 3:14 min FC Union v Bayern Munich 5:13 min St Johnstone v St Mirren 5:30 min Livingston v Hearts 5:30 min Motherwell v Dundee United 0:32 min Galtier explains Neymar absence in PSG win