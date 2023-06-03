Ivan Prtajin scored the opener after just six minutes, but the score remained 1-0 at the break.

It was in the second half that Wiesbaden took full control of the tie, captain Johannes Wurtz scoring five minutes after the restart before Benedict Hollerbach put home a third on the hour mark.

Wiesbaden substitute John Iredale added gloss to the scoreline eight minutes from time, giving the 3. Liga outfit complete control of the tie.

Bielefeld must now score at least four goals in the decisive second leg on 7 June (AEST) to stand any chance of retaining its Bundesliga 2 status.