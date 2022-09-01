Captain Irvine feels at home with St Pauli

Then there’s Jackson Irvine - the outwardly placid Socceroos ace who leads more by determination and deed than by gesticulating, lecturing or hectoring.

Being handed the armband at 2. Bundesliga FC St Pauli this season - in only his second year at the Hamburg-based club - is a ringing endorsement by coach Timo Schultz at the profound influence the midfielder exerts, both on and off the field.

The affable and undemonstrative Irvine, has also become one of the Socceroos talisman - and if they are to flourish at the looming FIFA World Cup he’s almost certain to be a driving force in the Group D games in November-December against champion France, Tunisia and Denmark.

With two goals in five league games so far for mid-table St Pauli, the 29 year-old is showing his teammates the way after a fifth place finish in 2020-2021 where promotion slipped agonisingly from their grasp.

His disarming demeanour shouldn’t be mistaken for any form of susceptibility, with Irvine happy to drive in for crunching tackles and put his body on the line when need be.

The genesis from little-known import to folk hero at a club with a rich history of social justice and community empowerment programs seems like a natural progression for a player who says he’s never felt more at home on a football journey that’s led from Melbourne Victory to Celtic, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Burton Albion, Hull City, Hibernian and now the Kiezkickers.

“It was instantaneous really - I felt I belonged here from the very word go,” Irvine said.

“I’ve been really taken in by the community and the club and I’ve probably never felt as settled as I feel now.

“This season being made club captain in a foreign country where there is still a bit of a language barrier is a huge testament to the influence I’ve had here in a short space of time.”

Irvine is more box-to-box for his club than his country, but is also sometimes deployed as a number six - the role he performs so adroitly for the Socceroos.

He describes Australia’s last-gasp play-off qualification for Qatar as the “most intense” two weeks of his career, with the 2-1 win over UAE - in which he scored Australia’s opener - followed up by penalty shootout exultation against Peru.

“We were really on it, just every player throughout the whole camp,” he said. “We went into different kind of space as a group and pushed each other to the absolute maximum.

“It probably wasn’t until a week or so afterwards, when you start to come out of that intensity, that realise ‘wow’ as a group we did an incredible job in keeping the spirit and ficus at a level that led to us putting in two huge performances.

“We went in with full belief and confidence and going to the World Cup that needs to be benchmark and the standard we set every time we step onto the pitch.

“If we do that we put ourselves in a great position to win football matches.”

Irvine believes the galvanising influence of coach Graham Arnold - who could yet stay on after Qatar 2022 - should not be under-estimated.

“I have a great relationship with Arnie, and he’s really developed me into a different place within the national team over the last four years,” he said.

“If he remains a part of the Socceroos moving forward (post Qatar) I only see that as a good thing.

“He has a great relationship with the players - but of course right now we’re just focused on the next few months and whatever happens after that will take care of itself.

“Arnie has done an amazing job to get us into this position and now it’s all about preparing ourselves for a huge tournament.

“It’s been circumstantially the most difficult qualification campaign we’ve had (taking into account the havoc wrought by Covid) but the players have been on board the whole time.

“There’s also been the development of players being brought through (from the Olyroos like Riley McGree, Nathaniel Atkinson, Kye Rowles and Denis Genreau), and that’s great to see.

“They’re excellent young players and good young people and there’s always that bond there when you come through the junior teams together.

“These players will be really important at the World Cup - you really need that blend of youth and experience.”