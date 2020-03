Flamengo revealed that the entire club had tested for Covid-19 last Friday, with the 65 year-old Portuguese manager returning a 'weak positive' result.

The club reported that while Jesus is being monitored, it will perform another test to confirm.

Nota Oficial do Departamento de Futebol Profissional sobre o Covid-19 https://t.co/6ODySt5UDP — Flamengo (@Flamengo) March 16, 2020

The online edition of Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that Jesus was a close friend of masseuse Mario Verissimo - the first confirmed casualty of coronavirus in Portugal.

The pair worked together at now folded club Estrela da Amadora.