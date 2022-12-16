David Luiz signs new deal with Flamengo

The 35-year-old joined the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A side in September 2021 and has since won the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Prior to moving to Flamengo, Luiz spent 14 years in Europe playing for Benfica, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

Luiz, who won 57 caps for Brazil between 2010 and 2017, said: "I think that Flamengo gives you the opportunity, every week, to have feelings that you will not feel in all clubs, in all places and in all games in the world.

"Flamengo is skin deep. You feel it every day. Flamengo training is special, Flamengo's games are special.

"Putting on the Flamengo shirt is special."