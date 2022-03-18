Ng has breezed through his 15 professional boxing bouts to date, picking up the IBF International and WBO oriental lightweight titles along the way, but ‘the Flamingo’ faces arguably the biggest test of his young and promising career when he takes on Billy Dib on Saturday night.

Dib, a former two-time world champion, boasts 47 wins from 55 professional fights, but Jacob Ng believes his pace, athleticism and punching power will be too much for the 36 year-old.

“I’m expecting Dib to come out sharp and hard, come out fast he’s going to be punching and moving quick at the start using his feet a lot, but then I see him breaking down,” Ng said. “My punches are going to start taking effect on him my style is going to start breaking him down and we’ll just see how long he can hold out before I break him.”

Dib is renowned for his footwork and boxing intelligence, but Ng has prepared well in camp with his sparring partners and is confident he will overcome whatever challenge presents itself.

“I’ve been doing a lot of prep with my pad man and sparring partners getting them to mimic his style and the things we believe he is going to be doing,” the 27 year-old said. “I’m very adaptable with my style so I don’t think I will have any problems adapting to whatever he brings on fight night”

Ng’s skills extend beyond conventional boxing, having practiced Brazilian jiu-jitsu from the age of 12, competing in Japan, before living in Thailand for a year where he had nine professional fights in Muay Thai.

Ng utilises his experience in these other fighting disciplines to make him a more dangerous boxer.

“The Muay Thai and Brazilian Jui Jitsu have helped heaps," he said. "I have one of the best inside games in the world I believe especially in the division.”

“Being tall and lanky you usually just stay long but I like to mix it on the inside, and I get to bully my opponents.”

“I can control the person a lot more and use my size to my advantage from the inside”

Ng didn’t just get a proficiency in Muay Thai from Thailand, it’s also where he earned the moniker ‘Flamingo,’ which has stuck with the Gold Coast native ever since.

“I showed up to a Muay Thai gym and one of the boys there looked me up and down and said ‘man, how are you gonna fight you’ve got legs like a flamingo’”

“He started photoshopping my face on flamingos and posting it all over social media and from there the name sort of stuck”

Draped in tattoos and sporting a bright pink jacket on his walk to the, Ng is a natural showman and a self-confessed Anime tragic – with villain ‘Doflamingo’ the inspiration for his unique pre-fight wardrobe.

If Ng hopes to continue his meteoric rise in Australian boxing with a win over Dib, which would move him back into the top five rankings, before turning his attentions abroad where he will train and attempt to line up a big international bout.