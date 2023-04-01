Masson edges brave Turchi to win IBO title April 1, 2023 13:21 4:52 min Floyd Masson clinched the IBO cruiserweight world title by beating Italian Fabio Turchi in a fiercely-contested bout in Brisbane. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Boxing -Latest Videos 1:31 min Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford 1:30 min Premier League: Nottingham Forest v Wolves 7:48 min Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund 4:10 min Serie A: Inter Milan v Fiorentina 7:48 min Tuchel's Bayern crushes Dortmund in Klassiker 4:10 min Inter loses again as Fiorentina takes advantage 1:31 min Premier League: Arsenal v Leeds United 1:30 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Fulham 4:05 min Serie A: Cremonese v Atalanta 1:31 min Jesus fires as Gunners blow Leeds away