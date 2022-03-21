Billy Dib’s fight with undefeated rising star Jacob Ng was living up to the hype, with both fighters trading blows in a thrilling encounter, before chaos erupted at the beginning of the sixth round.

😲 Jacob Ng throws @BillyDib to the canvas and the Kid stays down, the doctor has been called in!



📺Watch LIVE RIGHT NOW on beIN SPORTS 2 & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/ADzUFcuNGp #DibvNg pic.twitter.com/OLjCCeOR0X — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022

While both fighters were tied up in a clinch, Ng tossed Dib to the canvas in a move more befitting of the octagon. While the throw appeared innocuous, it left former two-time world champion Dib unable to continue the fight.

😲 UNBELIEVABLE! Jacob Ng has been disqualified for the throw, and @BillyDib gets the win in controversial circumstances! Is a rematch on the cards?#DibvNg pic.twitter.com/WbSxHRyQi0 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022

Dib was accused of feigning injury to get the disqualification win by some on social media, but the 36 year-old squashed such suggestions, confirming to beIN SPORTS he was taken to hospital with a dislodged rib and three hairline fractures in his chest.

“At the point when Jacob picked me up, I thought ‘ok he’s going to put me down’ but when he flipped me I landed awkwardly,” Dib said.

“I dislodged my rib, which pushed on the other ribs so when I landed on the floor I was in excruciating pain straight away.”

Dib will need six to seven weeks to recover, but the 36 year-old initially feared his injury was far more serious.

“I actually thought I was having a heart attack, I was rolling on the floor and trying to get help,” he said. “Everyone is on social media saying ‘good soccer move’ I’m just laughing.

"If they knew the pain I was in today, I wouldn’t wish it on anybody.”

Dib revealed he was already nursing a fractured chest heading into the fight, having sustained the injury in camp, and when Ng tossed him to the canvas, it aggravated a pre-existing injury.

“I had suffered a minor fracture in my chest seven weeks ago sparring, and I purchased a cricket chest plate to wear while sparring. Obviously when I landed the way I did on Saturday, I aggravated the injury,” he said.

The fight was ended in the sixth-round with a disqualification win for Dib, and the first loss of Jacob Ng’s professional career. While Dib is pleased to come away with the victory, he admits it’s not the outcome he was hoping for.

“I’m very disappointed with the way it ended, nobody wants to win like that,” Dib said. “At the end of the day, I felt like the rounds were starting to swing my way and he was starting to fatigue and then that happened so I didn’t get to finish it the way I wanted to.”

Ng looked to impose himself early on Dib, with flurries of power punches in the opening rounds, but the experienced fighter felt Ng was beginning to fade and planned to take over as the fight progressed.

🥊 What a war!! Both fighters going for it, Wow!!



📺Watch LIVE RIGHT NOW on beIN SPORTS 2 & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/ADzUFcuNGp #DibvNg pic.twitter.com/RAapBNu10O — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022

“I was only just getting started, I was in tremendous condition and I felt like that was when the tide was going to start to turn”

“I knew all the work he put in to cut weight was starting to catch up to him, and as the rounds went on, he was going to fade,” Dib said.

“By round five, my trainer Billy Hussein was saying ‘look at his body language, he’s finished he’s done. No go out there and put the pressure on him and don’t let him breathe.’”

Despite the premature finish to an otherwise highly entertaining fight, Dib was proud of his conditioning and performance against a fighter of Ng’s calibre.

“I trained really well in the lead up to this fight and I feel like I went out there and showed my class against Jacob Ng who is a class operator”

“He’s a world class fighter, undefeated 15-0 and I managed to derail him it’s an amazing achievement for me”

Ng immediately looked to make amends after the fight, apologising to Dib in the ring, and calling for a rematch on social media, but Dib all-but ruled out a rematch with the 'Flamingo', as he looks forward to the next challenge in his rise back to the top.

“The fight is in my rearview mirror now," Dib said. I’m not worried about rematches. I’ve only had one rematch in my career and that was against Evgeny Gradovich when I was trying to win my world title back.”

“Unless the offer is outstanding, there’s no point for me.”