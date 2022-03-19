MISSED the fight? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
Before the fight came to a premature end, both fighters were putting on a show, and just as Jacob Ng appeared to be gaining the ascendancy, the 27 year-old had a brain snap.
Ng was sensationally disqualified after illegally throwing Billy Dib to the canvas.
😲 Jacob Ng throws @BillyDib to the canvas and the Kid stays down, the doctor has been called in!— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022
📺Watch LIVE RIGHT NOW on beIN SPORTS 2 & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/ADzUFcuNGp #DibvNg pic.twitter.com/OLjCCeOR0X
Dib could not continue the fight and Ng was subsequently stopped, with Dib awarded the win by disqualification.
😲 UNBELIEVABLE! Jacob Ng has been disqualified for the throw, and @BillyDib gets the win in controversial circumstances! Is a rematch on the cards?#DibvNg pic.twitter.com/WbSxHRyQi0— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022