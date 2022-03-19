Before the fight came to a premature end, both fighters were putting on a show, and just as Jacob Ng appeared to be gaining the ascendancy, the 27 year-old had a brain snap.

Ng was sensationally disqualified after illegally throwing Billy Dib to the canvas.

😲 Jacob Ng throws @BillyDib to the canvas and the Kid stays down, the doctor has been called in!



📺Watch LIVE RIGHT NOW on beIN SPORTS 2 & CONNECT 👉 https://t.co/ADzUFcuNGp #DibvNg pic.twitter.com/OLjCCeOR0X — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) March 19, 2022

Dib could not continue the fight and Ng was subsequently stopped, with Dib awarded the win by disqualification.