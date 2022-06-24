Alvarez and Golovkin have shared a heated rivalry since 2017, when the first meeting between the pair ended in a controversial split draw.

The Mexican won the rematch in 2018, but the mutual dislike still feels fresh.

"A knockout, that’s what I see," Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) said when asked in a news conference to predict the outcome at T-Mobile Arena.

The undisputed super middleweight champion is coming off a loss to Dmitry Bivol but insists he can handle Golovkin, whose record stands at 42-1-1, 37 KOs.

"I got tired as the fight went on, and as far as the loss, you take the loss and you move on," Canelo said. "I'm more dangerous now than before. It's personal to me."

When asked if he wants to "punish" Golovkin in their third – and likely final – meeting, Canelo told Fighthype: "Yes, because he always talks about me, a lot of s*** about me."

Canelo also alleged that his opponent has been biding his time, focused only on another rematch and a final payday before the 40 year-old Golovkin retires.

"He's fighting a lot of C- and D-level fighters, and I'm staying busy fighting the best fighters out there. It doesn't make sense, right? I'm glad to be here," Canelo added.