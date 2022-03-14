Watch marquee local boxing LIVE on beIN SPORTS

LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage of local boxing talent and events begins this Saturday, 19 March on beIN SPORTS.

The action starts with an all-Australian showdown live from the Star Casino on the Gold Coast. Rising-star and world number-nine Jacob Ng is set for a big step up, as he faces former two-time world champion, Billy Dib, in what will be one of Australia's biggest upcoming boxing events.

Dib and Ng will be fighting for the IBF Asia Oriental Lightweight Title and WBO Oriental Lightweight Title. Five other titles will be on-the-line on Saturday in the Co-Main Event and Undercard.

Mike Kerr, Managing Director, beIN ASIA PACIFIC, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Ace Boxing and take Australia’s best boxers to the next level by exposing them to the widest possible audiences across Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch and beIN SPORTS CONNECT. The boxing on beIN will provide passionate fight fans with access to some of the best local talent and matches that take place around the country as we pursue the goal of maximising this great sport's mainstream prominence.

Glenn Hosking, Managing Director, Ace Boxing said: “We’re excited to partner with beIN SPORTS and showcase the very best local professional boxing talent in fan friendly, evenly matched fights. We are passionate boxing fans at heart and beIN SPORTS provides a fantastic platform for audiences to experience these explosive fights, and the sportsmanship and respect displayed by local fighters after the final bell. Boxing in Australia is undergoing a renaissance and it’s exciting to have the Sport of Kings back in primetime and accessible to fans on beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.”

The new broadcast deal will unearth the biggest up-and-coming fighters in Australian boxing and see local boxing regularly featured in primetime on network television. beIN SPORTS will deliver LIVE & EXCLUSIVE coverage of selected key events from March - December 2022 including Main Event, Co-Main Events and Undercard. In addition, boxing will be prominently featured across the beIN SPORTS website, app and social platforms.

Watch Australia’s best up-and-coming fighters in Boxing Live & On-Demand on beIN SPORTS, available via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Main Card from 6pm (AEDT) LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Main Event: Billy Dib v Jacob Ng - IBF Asia Oriental Lightweight Title and WBO Oriental Lightweight Title

Co-Main Event: Justin Frost v Blake Minto - IBF International Super Lightweight Title

Tysinn Best v Ty Telford - Australasian Welterweight Title

Undercard: Ricky e Sliva v Austin Akuso - Qld Cruiserweight Title

Casey Caswell v Patrick Eneanya - Australasian Cruiserweight Title

Vegas Larfield v Luke Martin - Australian and Australasian Featherweight Title

beIN SPORTS will announce further upcoming airdates and times soon.