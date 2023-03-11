Uysk accepts 'greedy belly' Fury's 70-30 offer

The eagerly awaited battle between Fury and Usyk is in doubt as the two parties have been unable to strike a deal.

Usyk's promoter Alex Krassyuk this week revealed that Fury had rejected a 60-40 purse split in favour of the winner for a bout in late April.

WBA-Super, IBF, WBO and IBO champion Usyk put the ball firmly in Fury's court by agreeing to take a smaller slice of the cake, provided the Englishman supports war-torn Ukraine.

He stated on social media: "Hey greedy #Belly I accept your offer seventy/thirty split to fight on April 29th at Wembley.

"But you will promise to donate 1 mln pounds to Ukraine immediately after the fight. And for every day of your delay you will pay 1 per cent from your purse to Ukrainian people.

Deal???? @tysonfury"

The WBA later provided an encouraging update, stating assurances have been made that an agreement was reached ahead of the deadline next week.

"WBA President Gilberto Mendoza received confirmation from Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury's teams that there is an agreement to make the unification fight," the WBA tweeted.

"They request time to work on the contracts to close the deal."

Should a fight against Fury not materialise, Usyk has a three-man waiting list of mandatory opponents – with WBA mandatory Daniel Dubois at the front due to the nature of the governing bodies' rotation system.

If the Brit was ruled out by the injury he sustained in his last fight, IBF mandatory Filip Hrgovic is next in line, followed by WBO mandatory Joe Joyce.