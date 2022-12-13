Usyk ordered to fight Dubois amid Fury bout talk

The Ukrainian, who currently holds the boxing association's 'super' belt, alongside the WBO and IBF titles, had been tipped for a clash with Fury, who holds the WBC crown.

But Dubois, who retained his WBA 'regular' belt this month against Kevin Lerena, has now been ordered to face Usyk next for his crown, in a move that would unify both of the federation's titles.

If there is a saving grace for an Usyk-Fury bout, it is that the latter is represented by Frank Warren, who also handles Dubois through Queensberry Promotions.

That could mean Dubois would wait for the winner of a potential unification showdown, and subsequently face them for a shot at all world titles.

Usyk was also ordered by the IBF last month to hold a mandatory defence against Croatia's Filip Hrgovic, who could be another potential opponent if the Fury bout does not come next.

After defeating Derek Chisora in London earlier this month, Fury talked up Usyk and fellow Briton Joe Joyce as his likely next opponents.

Joyce is currently the WBO's interim champion, and has professed his interest in a clash with his countryman in recent weeks.

Dubois has a 19-1 career record, with his only loss coming at the hands of Joyce.