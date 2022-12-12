Rooney to join Fury's training camp for Usyk fight

The WBC champion saw off old rival Derek Chisora once again at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month, to set up a potential unification bout with the Ukrainian.

Following his win, ex-Manchester United forward Rooney professed his admiration for Fury, with the latter suggesting he should spar with the D.C. United boss.

Though those comments appeared to be in jest, Fury claimed on Monday his offer was serious, with Rooney set to link up with him in training.

"I spoke to Wayne last night and he’s well up for it," he said. "He's a right-handed person, so he has to switch up to be a southpaw, left-handed. We're going to bring Wayne in for preparation for Usyk.

"[I’m being] very, very serious. He's agreed, so he's going to come into camp for about four weeks and help me. I'm a big fan of his as well."

Across a highly successful club career, Rooney enjoyed domestic and international success with United, before transitioning into management with Derby County.

He was previously the outright record goalscorer for England, until current Three Lions captain Harry Kane matched his haul during the nation's 2-1 defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Fury is angling for a bout with Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua to take the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles before defending them against the Briton once again earlier this year.