KSI campaigns for Jake Paul fight

YouTube star Olajide Olatunji, known as KSI, faced fellow streamer Logan Paul in his first and so far only professional boxing match in November 2019.

He won by split decision and now wants to face Jake Paul, who lost to Tommy Fury by the same close margin on Monday (AEDT).

Kalle Sauerland, KSI's promoter, revealed talks had already taken place ahead of the Fury fight, with the 29-year-old's camp confident the bout will soon be agreed.

"Regardless of [the Fury fight], it's still the blockbuster fight of crossover boxing," Sauerland told Sky Sports.

"It's a fight I expect to take place. We've been in discussions before Sunday, and we'll see what happens now with the situation of the [Fury v Paul] rematch.

"But KSI and our side have made it very clear we want that fight and I have no reason to believe that Jake Paul and his team don't want that fight either.

"It's a fight that will fill any stadium in the world, and a fight that I do believe will happen this year."