Fury's fight with Usyk off after talks collapse

A fight date had been agreed for 29 April at Wembley Stadium with progress made in recent weeks after the pair had agreed to a 70-30 purse split in favour of Fury.

However, the two sides have since been unable to match up on other key details such as a rematch purse split, with Ukrainian fighter Usyk now said to have shut down his training camp.

"No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more," Usyk's manager Egis Klimas said, according to reporter Steve Kim.

WBA president Gilberto Mendoza previously set a deadline of April 1 for the fight to be agreed, with the latest setback likely to scupper any chance of reaching an agreement before that date.

Usyk, who has the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles, now looks set to return in June or July in a mandatory defence against Daniel Dubois.

The 36-year-old was the undisputed champion at cruiserweight before moving up to heavyweight.

Back-to-back victories against Anthony Joshua in September 2021 and August 2022 saw him capture and retain the three belts.

Fury, who last fought Derek Chisora in December, holds the WBC heavyweight title. It is unclear who or when he will next fight.

The Briton had previously announced he would be entering a social media blackout as he began training camp for the Usyk fight.

He had made numerous demands in order to make the fight happen and suggested his opponent only warranted 30 per cent of the total fight purse.

Usyk had agreed to this proposal but also requested that Fury donate $1million to relief efforts in Ukraine.

The bout would have marked the first crowning of an undisputed heavyweight title in the four-belt era.