Fury in talks over unification bout with Usyk

Fury successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title with a sixth-round knockout triumph of Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April in a bout that he claimed was the last of his illustrious career.

The 33-year-old has remained insistent he will not return to the ring but the lure of a potential unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, who clash in Saudi Arabia on August 20, may be difficult to resist.

Warren, Fury’s co-promoter, says the unbeaten Brit wants to get back in the ring and he believes it will happen.

"He's got itchy feet at the moment, he wants to fight," he told TalkSPORT.

"I think what's going to happen is, see what happens on [August] 20th and the outcome of that and that'll determine what he intends to do in the future.

"My opinion, this is not from him, it's from me. I think he will [return] because he's a fighting man and he misses it. That's what he does, he wants to fight."

Speculation of a return to the ring for Fury was already ramped up by comments from Bob Arum, his other promoter, who revealed there has already been discussions with Usyk's camp regarding a unification bout.

"I'm hoping [Oleksandr] Usyk wins because I've talked with his people and I think they would be anxious to fight Tyson Fury and I would hope to do that fight in December, maybe, or early next year," he told Barbershop Promotions.

Fury has long been touted for a unification bout, but plans to face Joshua last year were scrapped when an arbitration ruled he must honour his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder.

The Gypsy King subsequently beat the Bronze Bomber in a fight widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight bouts in recent memory, with both fighters hitting the canvas before Fury's stoppage in the 11th round.

Any chance of an immediate showdown with Joshua was ended after his compatriot's defeat to Usyk in September, with Joshua activating his rematch clause to set-up this month's bout in Saudi Arabia.