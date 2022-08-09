Fury confirms plans for boxing return

Tyson Fury has confirmed he is planning a return to the boxing ring, as he urged Derek Chisora to accept his offer for a trilogy fight after revealing Isaac Lowe as his new trainer.

Fury claimed in April that he was to retire following a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, but has repeatedly hinted he was considering a U-turn.

Earlier this week, Fury's co-promoter Frank Warren said the 33-year-old has "itchy feet" and "wants to fight", while the WBC heavyweight champion pledged to face the winner of the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua bout last month.

However, Fury now appears to have a third bout with Chisora, who he has beaten on two previous occasions, in his sights.

On Monday, Fury took to Instagram to reveal his offer to Chisora, declaring: "You're running, Derek, from the trilogy. You call yourself 'war', you should call yourself 'chicken'."

The following day, Fury stood alongside long-time friend and fellow fighter Lowe in a second post, adding: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder, one with Derek Chisora.

"I'd always say I'd fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career, and here we are, breaking all records again, setting precedents.

"When I was with [former coach] SugarHill [Steward], Isaac's always been there. He knows me better than anyone on the planet and we're a great team, we're going to finish this together, and here we are, about to take on a massive event."

Fury overcame Chisora on points in 2011 before registering a dominant win in their 2014 rematch in London, while the 38-year-old beat Kubrat Pulev in his last outing in July.